SEKINCHAN, June 28 — The investigation report into the gas pipeline explosion incident in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, will be made public this Monday, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the report was completed yesterday as scheduled, and based on information received from the investigation committee, it is ready to be presented on the said date.

“It was ready yesterday, but we couldn’t release it as it was a public holiday, so it’s better to do it this coming Monday.

“We’ll present it publicly, but we will first brief the Cabinet, then make it public... we’ll follow the process,” he said.

He was speaking at the launch of Phase One of the Sekinchan Fisheries Landing Complex development today.

Earlier, the Selangor Menteri Besar’s Office said in a statement that the technical investigation into the incident was completed on June 26 as expected.

The fire incident on April 1 completely destroyed 81 homes with more than 40 per cent structural damage, another 81 were partially damaged, 57 were affected but not burned, while 218 homes — including those in Kampung Tengah, Puchong — were not affected. — Bernama