KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Nearly 80 per cent of deaths at sea last year involved individuals who were not wearing life jackets, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said today.

According to Berita Harian, MMEA Air Operations Division Director, First Admiral (Maritime) Mohd Tahir Khalid, said 226 sea-related incidents were recorded in 2024 involving 1,348 victims. Of these, 1,259 were rescued, 64 died and 25 remain missing.

As of May 31, 108 incidents have occurred, involving 251 victims — with 203 rescued, 36 dead, and 12 still missing.

“Most victims in emergencies weren’t wearing life jackets. If they had, they could have stayed afloat while awaiting rescue,” he said, noting that nearly 80 per cent of deaths or missing persons resulted from the absence of safety equipment, particularly when boats capsized or people fell overboard.

He also said many avoided wearing safety gear due to discomfort, although compact and user-friendly devices are now widely available.

Mohd Tahir was speaking at the 2025 Maritime Safety Awareness Day (HKKM), themed “Float to Survive”, at Persiaran Kapal Bugis in Tanjung Harapan.

He warned that if current trends continue, fatalities could double by year-end and reach nearly 100, underscoring the need for greater awareness among both seafarers and the public.

Referencing the campaign theme, he urged Malaysians to assess their readiness and learn basic floating techniques.

“It’s a skill everyone should have, whether for work or leisure at sea,” he added.

“Floating is one of the most basic survival skills in an emergency.

“Many victims could have been saved if they had the knowledge and training to stay afloat until help arrived.”