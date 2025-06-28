KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — A traffic police officer was killed in an accident while on duty during an anti-street racing operation in Kuala Lumpur early this morning.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said Lance Corporal Muhammad Amirul Aiman Muhammad Othman, 24, died in the incident at about 4.40am.

“He was involved in an accident while carrying out Phase Two of Ops Samseng Jalanan, which started at midnight,” he told Utusan Malaysia.

“At the time, he and another officer were following a motorcyclist who had been performing illegal stunts. They were tailing the rider, not in pursuit.

“As they approached the slip road from Jalan Tun Razak to Jalan Kuching, the officer lost control — likely due to the wet road conditions — and crashed.”

Zamzuri said the officer fell to the left side of the road, and the second officer, who was about 10 seconds behind, also lost control and fell.

Amirul was believed to have died at the scene, while the other officer sustained minor injuries.

He had served with JSPT Kuala Lumpur since completing his training about four years ago and had been assigned to the Intelligence and Operations Division for the past year.

He is survived by his wife and three children, and will be laid to rest in his hometown in Terengganu today.