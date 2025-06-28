KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — A trader in Terengganu has lost RM932,300 after allegedly falling victim to a scam syndicate involving a fake tender to supply solar power generator equipment to a non-existent of higher learning institution.

According to Kosmo!, the 52-year-old man lodged a police report at the Kuala Terengganu District Police Headquarters last night after realising he had been duped.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Azli Mohd Noor said the owner of a construction and supply company was first contacted by a suspect — claiming to be a representative of a state-owned institution — via WhatsApp on May 28.

“The victim was offered what was claimed to be a closed tender to supply and deliver Eco Flow portable power generators to the institution.

“Interested, he sent over his company’s details to the suspect,” Azli told Kosmo! today.

Azli said the trader subsequently made eight transactions into two bank accounts provided by the suspect, using both company funds and his personal savings.

“He was shocked to discover it was a scam after checking with the institution’s management in Kemaman, who confirmed that no such tender had ever existed,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.