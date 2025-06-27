BATU PAHAT, June 27 — A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Rolex watch worth more than RM100,000 that the owner had left in a car parked in the compound of his house in Taman Sinar Berlian, here.

Batu Pahat police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the victim discovered the theft at about 9.30pm last Tuesday after noticing signs of a break-in on his car.

In addition to the Rolex watch, valued at RM100,700, the victim also reported RM700 missing from the vehicle, he said, adding that a search operation was launched immediately upon receiving the report.

“At about 3am the following day (June 25), police arrested the suspect at a house in Taman Seri Wangsa and recovered the stolen watch. Police also seized clothing and equipment believed to have been used during the break-in.

“A urine test conducted on the suspect returned positive for Methamphetamine and further checks revealed that he had 14 records for criminal and drug-related offences,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in another case, two men aged 50 and 36 were arrested for alleged involvement in a housebreaking case in Taman Soga Sutera and the theft of a car that was parked in front of the house last Sunday (June 22).

Shahrulanuar said the victim realised his house had been broken into after finding some of his valuables missing, with losses estimated at RM65,000.

“The first suspect was arrested in Peserai, at around 5pm the same day, while the second suspect was arrested a few hours later in Bandar Hilir, Melaka. Police also managed to recover the stolen items,” he said in a statement.

He said police also seized clothes and several equipment believed to have been used by the suspect in the incident, as well as heroin weighing an estimated 27.28 grams (RM682) and Syabu weighing 4.26 grams (RM468.60).

He said both of them tested positive for Methamphetamine, and with records for crime and drug-related offences. — Bernama