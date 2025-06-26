KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has announced that starting July 1, all My50 unlimited travel pass users, both existing and new, can renew and use their passes digitally through the Touch ‘n Go (TnG) eWallet app.

Loke said the digitisation of the My50 pass aims to streamline the renewal process and reduce congestion at Rapid KL service counters.

“With this digitalisation, users can verify their Malaysian citizenship through the electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) process and renew their My50 passes directly in the TnG eWallet using a TnG card equipped with NFC functionality, without needing to present their MyKad,” he said at a press conference on the My50 Pass digitalisation here today.

Loke said the new feature is expected to eliminate long queues and enhance passenger convenience.

He noted that each renewal at Rapid KL counters typically takes two to three minutes per person, often resulting in long wait times.

A RapidKL staff demonstrates the digitalised MY50 pass on her mobile device at Dang Wangi LRT Station, Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

“Imagine if there are 15 people in the queue; the wait time could reach up to 45 minutes. That’s why I constantly receive complaints about long queues at stations like KLCC, Pasar Seni, KL Sentral, and other major locations,” Loke said.

The new feature in the TnG eWallet app allows users to renew their My50 travel pass directly through the app and provides a monthly summary of travel activity.

“We have introduced a new feature in the TnG eWallet app that allows users to conveniently renew their My50 travel pass directly through the application.

“In addition, another feature enables users to track their travel patterns throughout the month, including the stations where they tap in and tap out, as well as their daily travel routes and destinations,” he said.

Loke added that several security features have been integrated into the eKYC process to verify users’ identities, including facial recognition, identification card validation, and personal detail checks.

“For most individuals, this process can typically be completed within a day. However, for politically exposed persons (PEPs), it may take up to a week due to additional verification steps,” he said.

“These measures are necessary to ensure data authenticity, safeguard user information, and prevent misuse.

“All user data remains under the control of the eWallet application and is protected under the Personal Data Protection Act. The data is not shared directly with Prasarana but is used in aggregate form to analyse passenger flow and station demand,” Loke added.

For users who are not proficient with technology or have limited access, the option to renew the pass at service counters using their MyKad will remain available.

He stressed that the authorities are not enforcing a drastic transition but are instead providing an additional option to offer greater flexibility to users.

Loke also revealed that Prasarana plans to expand this digitalisation initiative to other products, such as the MyCity and MyTour passes, in the near future.