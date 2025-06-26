KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today defended the independence of the judiciary and dismissed allegations that he had interfered in recent court decisions involving politicians.

However, he said he “strongly” disagrees with “some” of the decisions to grant a discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) in corruption cases, while stressing that such rulings were made by the courts.

“Do you want me to be a dictator?” he asked during a keynote speech at the launch of the Asean Madani Leadership Program Symposium civil society here.