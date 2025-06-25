HANOI, June 25 — A Vietnamese male passenger has been fined for joking that he had a bomb in his carry-on luggage after landing at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi last Sunday, according to the Northern Airports Authority, Vietnam News reported.

The passenger, who was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH752 from Kuala Lumpur to Hanoi, was issued an administrative fine of VNĐ4 million (RM30).

According to the authority, shortly after landing, a flight attendant standing at the aircraft door to bid farewell to passengers inquired about a black box the passenger was carrying. The passenger responded by saying it was a “bomb.”

The report said that the flight crew immediately alerted airport authorities, and the passenger was detained by immigration police at Noi Bai International Airport for questioning after disembarkation.

An inspection of the rectangular black box revealed it contained a computer keyboard and a mouse, with no suspicious items or prohibited materials found.

The passenger, identified as N.C.H., admitted the joke was inappropriate and stemmed from a lack of awareness.

Written reports were filed, and a record of the incident was completed. The passenger, along with his belongings, was handed over to the Northern Airports Authority, Vietnam News added.

A representative from the Emergency Command Unit at Noi Bai International Airport noted that the case was resolved more swiftly because the joke was made after landing.

Had the comment been made before departure, it could have caused significant delays, requiring all passengers and baggage to undergo security re-screening, disrupting the flight schedule.

Authorities reminded the public that aviation security and safety are top priorities, and even jokes about bombs, firearms, or terrorism trigger immediate emergency responses.

Passengers making such remarks risk fines, potential flight bans, and being held responsible for damages caused.