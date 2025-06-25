KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has filed a forfeiture application for the Menara Ilham building linked to the late former finance minister, Tun Daim Zainuddin.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the 60-storey building is among the latest assets subject to forfeiture proceedings involving Daim, his widow Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid and several of their local proxies.

“We will initiate the (forfeiture) process today, and I must say, it is not a simple task as there are many steps involved, and the documents (related to Menara Ilham) are extensive.

“In the next one to two weeks, more applications will be filed for properties linked to the individuals concerned,” he said at a press conference at the MACC headquarters here today.

Azam also said the MACC has obtained a Restraining Order in Malaysia against assets belonging to Daim and related parties in the United Kingdom, estimated to be worth RM700 million.

Following this, UK authorities have been notified and agreed to file a Restraining Order application in UK courts based on Malaysia’s request.

Earlier this month, the MACC once again seized Menara Ilham after securing permission from the Deputy Public Prosecutor to do so.

On Monday, the High Court temporarily suspended an order to freeze seven properties, including three luxury residences in London, and one bank account, allegedly belonging to Na’imah and her family.

Previously, the MACC had obtained an ex parte order to freeze the seven properties and one bank account, all of which are valued at £132 million (RM758.2 million), under Section 53 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (AMLATFPUAA) 2001.

According to the MACC’s application, investigations found that the movable and immovable assets were matters or evidence relating to alleged offences under Section 4(1) of the AMLATFPUAA 2001. — Bernama