KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today presented a contribution to 13-year-old Muhammad Iftikhar Firas Farid, who emerged as world champion in the Roller Freestyle Park Junior competition in France recently.

The contribution was presented by his political secretary, Chan Ming Kai.

The prime minister said what made his achievement prouder was that the student, from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah, Kajang, defeated an opponent who had won the title four consecutive times.

“Praying that (Muhammad Iftikhar) Firas continues to shine in the sport. May the success be the catalyst for him to go further on the international stage and bring glory to the country,” he posted on X yesterday.

Anwar said he has also instructed the Youth and Sports Ministry to support Muhammad Iftikhar Firas’ potential by providing training facilities and necessary access to enable him to reach a higher level.

Muhammad Iftikhar Firas was crowned world champion in the Roller Freestyle Park Junior event held in Montpellier, France, last month. — Bernama pic