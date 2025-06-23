KOTA KINABALU, June 23 — Student activists involved in the weekend rally Gempur Rasuah Sabah 2.0 may face both police action and expulsion for their action seen as extreme during the rally.

Sabah police chief Datuk Jauteh Dikun said that they were investigating the students for allegedly failing to comply with conditions set under the Peaceful Assembly Act including the burning of a caricature of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We have received about six police reports so far and opened three investigation papers. There are about nine offences identified for example incitement involving the 3Rs, burning in a public space and bringing flammable materials to the gathering,” he said.

Jauteh said that they have started to call the students in, and have yet to take statements from any of the students.

He also clarified reports that the gathering was “approved” by the police, but that there were provisions under the Peaceful Assembly Act which outlined the procedure, beginning with the notification by organisers and followed by a response from the district police.

“We have given them a response but this is by no means an “approval”. They are still subject to the law and we will investigate any incidents contrary to the guidelines,” he said.

“In my view, the student groups have miscommunicated the facts. They claimed they received “approval” from the police, which is not true.

“There were even lawyers present — they should know better. The police merely issued a response, not an approval, as per the Peaceful Assembly Act,” he said.

He also said that police would investigate reports from the students that a man, allegedly “dressed to resemble a Special Branch officer” had damaged one of their cars with acid.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Kasim Mansor said that they have identified 13 students from the rally who may face disciplinary action, including suspension or expulsion, under the Universities and University College Act (Amended) 2012 (Auku).

Out of the 13, two students were directly involved in burning the caricature of the Prime Minister, an act the university strongly condemns.

He said a disciplinary committee comprising appointed academicians would be formed soon to investigate the matter and determine appropriate action under Auku.

“The committee will call each student individually to give their explanation regarding the incident that occurred during Sunday’s rally,” he said.

The student rally, organised by a group calling themselves “Suara Mahasiswa UMS” took place in the city centre, starting at Suria Sabah shopping centre, and made its way through the city on the main roads before stopping at Gaya street’s Lintasan Deasoka where they planned a sit in.

The rally was attended by around 100 or so people, mostly students but also civil society, demanding action on corrupt officials and better governance, including a solution to the perennial water shortage especially in the university.

The rally was mostly uneventful, garnering attention from passers-by as they marched the streets with placards even under the rain with police monitoring traffic and public order.

However, yesterday, it took a turn when the students set fire to a hand-drawn caricature of the prime minister, which was seen as overstepping boundaries and too extreme by some groups.

The students justified their move by saying they had ensured a safe distance between participants and the public with their symbolic gimmick and wanted a bold move to get their message across against the Madani government.

They also cleaned up the burn marks on the ground with brushes and soap after the incident.