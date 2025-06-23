KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail officially began his duties today as the 15th Inspector-General of Police (IGP), taking over from Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, who has retired.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) announced that Mohd Khalid arrived at the police headquarters in Bukit Aman in an official vehicle and received a “Guard Turn Out” honour from the Camp Commandant Branch, signaling the start of a new era in the force’s top leadership.

According to PDRM, he was greeted by Management Director Datuk Abdul Aziz Abdul Majid, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, and acting Commercial Crime Investigation Department Director Datuk Seri Sri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali upon his arrival.

“Mohd Khalid was then escorted to the 31st floor to sign his appointment document as a symbolic start to his duties.

“The ceremony was also graced with a prayer led by Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department Deputy Director (Religion and Counselling), Datuk Azhan Abdul Halim,” the PDRM stated in a Facebook post. — Bernama