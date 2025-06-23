KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has extended his condolences to Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg following the death of the latter’s wife, Puan Sri Datuk Amar Hajjah Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Haji Bujang, early this morning.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, were saddened by the news and conveyed their prayers to the grieving family.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the late Juma’ani, especially Abang Jo, whom I had just met yesterday,” he said.

“May they remain patient and strong in facing this test,” he added.

Juma’ani died at 3.34am today at Normah Medical Center in Kuching.

Her last rites are set to be held between 10am and 12pm at the Semariang Muslim Cemetery following funeral prayers at Masjid Jamek, Petra Jaya, Kuching.