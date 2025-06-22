KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 – The police have today refuted a report by Malay daily Sinar Harian linking newly appointed Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Mohd Ismail to a political party.

In a statement, the police criticised the media outlet for failing to verify the information before publication, calling the report irresponsible and damaging to the reputation of both the police force and the individual concerned.

“Journalistic ethics demand that all published reports undergo fact-checking, cross-verification, and uphold integrity in reporting,” the police force’s secretary Datuk Kamaruzaman Abdullah said.

The statement emphasised that the police force operates on the principles of neutrality, integrity, and professionalism.

They reiterated that Mohd Khalid has never been a member of, or held any position in, any political party as alleged in the article.

“The statement is false, misleading, and creates a negative perception that casts doubt on the credibility of the national security force,” they said.

Kamaruzaman added that the police would not tolerate any attempts to undermine public trust in its officers or operations.

Yesterday, PKR has clarified that Mohd Khalid has never been a member of PKR, let alone held any position within the party.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh said that the circulation of an inaccurate profile linking the IGP to a political party could undermine his image and credibility.

She added that it could also fuel negative perceptions of PKR as the ruling party if members of the public believe that Mohd Khalid’s appointment was politically motivated.

Mohd Khalid — who succeeded Tan Sri Razarudin Husein — began his policing career in 1987 and has served in various key roles including deputy director of Special Branch, the police intelligence division, and as security liaison officer in London.

Prior to his new appointment, the 60-year-old served as director of the Special Branch and retired on April 8 but was reappointed on a contract basis from that date until now.





