KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 – Police have reportedly detained five individuals to assist investigations into the June 13 shooting outside a restaurant in Brickfields that left one man dead and two others injured.

Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the suspects were arrested on June 16 at various locations around the city in connection with the incident.

“However, they have all been released on bail after their statements were recorded,” Sinar Harian quoted him saying.

Last week, a man died while two of his friends were injured after being shot at a restaurant in Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood said in the incident at about 10.50 pm, the three local men aged between 30 and 50 were eating with several friends before being approached by two men on a motorcycle who fired several shots at them.

However, Mohamed Usuf added that no arrests have been made in connection with a separate shooting case in Cheras, with investigations still underway to identify the culprits.

According to him, police have recorded statements from 18 witnesses in the Brickfields case and from 20 individuals linked to the Cheras incident.

“We are actively continuing investigations to track down the suspects involved,” he said.

Earlier this week, two men were gunned down outside a shopping mall along Jalan Loke Yew in Cheras shortly after midnight.

The victims were walking towards their parked car when several individuals rushed at them and fired multiple shots, local media reported.