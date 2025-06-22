KOTA BARU, June 22 — Police have confirmed that a 75-year-old man was allegedly beaten by a man who was subsequently detained by the public in an incident that went viral on Facebook on Friday.

Tumpat district police chief ACP Mohd Khairi Shafie said the police received a report regarding the incident at 8.38pm.

He said the incident occurred on the same day at around 8pm when the complainant was closing up his grocery store in Kampung Kebun, Pengkalan Kubor.

“Suddenly, a local man in his 30s entered the premises and used his hand to hit the victim for no apparent reason, causing injuries to that area,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that members of the public managed to detain the suspect before contacting the Pengkalan Kubor police station and the suspect was apprehended by the police.

In this regard, members of the public who have information related to the case are requested to contact the Criminal Investigation Officer, Insp Mohammad Nurul Safwan Mohd Zambre at 09-7257222. — Bernama