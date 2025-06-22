KUANTAN, June 22 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is ready to assist Malaysian students in Iran with placement at local institutions should they choose to return home.

Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said the ministry would help place them in local institutions of higher learning based on the academic programmes they are currently pursuing.

“They are Malaysian citizens, and in situations like this, it is our duty to extend assistance to those in need,” he told reporters after opening the Paya Besar UMNO Division delegates meeting at Awangan Palace here yesterday.

Asked about news reports concerning four Malaysian students in Iran who are unwilling to return, he said that while efforts had been made to offer assistance, no action could be taken if the students chose to stay.

“We cannot do anything if they do not wish to come back. However, if they change their minds, we are ready to help,” he said.

Zambry said MOHE continues to work closely with the Foreign Ministry to safeguard the welfare of Malaysians abroad, particularly during times of crisis.

It was reported yesterday that the Foreign Ministry was finalising its efforts to repatriate Malaysian citizens and their family members from Iran amid the ongoing Israel–Iran conflict. — Bernama