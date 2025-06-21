TANAH MERAH, June 21 — A 60-year-old local man has been confirmed dead, believed to have been beaten in Kampung Buloh Ipoh, here, yesterday.

Tanah Merah district police chief, Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah confirmed the incident and said further investigations were still underway and details of the incident would follow.

“The victim’s body has been taken to Tanah Merah Hospital for a post-mortem,” he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, a villager who only wanted to be known as Solah, 40, said the incident occurred following a fight between the victim and the suspect.

“Before the incident, I had a chance to chat with the victim because his house was right in front of mine. He looked normal and managed to reprimand several villagers.

“I only became aware of the incident when I saw the presence of many police officers and residents at the scene of the incident which was about 100 metres from his house,” he told Bernama at the scene of the incident.

According to him, he rushed to the location and was shocked to see the victim dead with facial injuries.

Solah also said the victim lived with his 78-year-old mother and has never caused any problems with villagers.

“I understand the incident stemmed from the victim’s reprimand over the noise of the suspect’s motorcycle. They were said to have a fight before the victim is believed to have been beaten with a stick,” he said. — Bernama