SEPANG, June 21 — The new Aerotrain service at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) will officially begin operations come July 1.

Confirming service resumption next month, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said he is hopeful the latest development would allow a greater comfort for travelling passengers transiting between the main terminal and the satellite building.

“I am happy to announce that we are entering the final phase of testings in the coming days.

“If all goes smoothly, we have decided to reopen the train service at 10am on July 1,” he told a press conference after attending a trial-run at the KLIA Terminal 1 building here.

The Aerotrain, a key component of KLIA’s internal transport system since 1998, was suspended in March 2023 following a breakdown.

The new Aerotrain system is expected to improve the passenger experience, reduce operational disruptions, and support the anticipated increase in air passenger traffic in the coming years.

