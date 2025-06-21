KLANG, June 21 — The daily routine of the community in Taman Meru Utama came to a standstill when the peace was shattered by the sound of gunfire in front of a motorcycle shop that claimed the life of a local man yesterday (June 20).

At the time of the incident, a retail shop owner, a woman who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that the shooting happened so quickly that it was difficult for the public to ascertain where several gunshots heard at about 3.20 pm, were coming from.

“I was tying flowers to make a garland when I heard an explosion like firecrackers, then I looked towards a motorcycle shop which was just 20 metres away and saw several individuals, including the motorcycle shop workers, running towards my store.

“I thought it was a crow-shooting operation but that hasn’t been staged here for a long time since many trees have been cut down (where crows perch), ... then I realised someone has been shot and killed in a vehicle right in front of the motorcycle shop,” she told Bernama here today.

The woman in her 50s also said that this was the first incident of its kind to occur near Taman Meru Utama in the five years she and her family have been running a grocery and food business.

Yesterday, North Klang police chief ACP S Vijaya Rao confirmed that a 46-year-old local man had died from gunshot wounds in a four-wheel drive Ford Ranger pickup truck, with a post-mortem scheduled for 9 am today.

When contacted today, Vijaya Rao said police were investigating possible secret society elements in the case.

He said several individuals had so far been called in to have their statements recorded.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim, who was self-employed, was accompanying his friend who wanted to buy a second-hand motorcycle at the shop.

“He was believed to have been shot at close range, and a post-mortem is still ongoing,” he said, adding that the police were also reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the surrounding area.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama