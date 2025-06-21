KOTA KINABALU, June 21 — The steady beating of drums and rousing chants calling for clean governance could be heard throughout Kota Kinabalu’s central business district streets today, as a student-led anti-corruption demonstration walked the streets escorted by uniformed policemen.

It’s a rare sight for most as such protests, complete with megaphones, banners, placards and signs, are usually not allowed by authorities and limited to restricted areas.

A group of some 100 or so people consisting mostly of students from University Malaysia Sabah and civic society gathered in front of the Suria Sabah shopping mall for the second edition of its Gempur Rasuah Sabah rally.

Unlike the first time they had their rally where they marched from UMS to the state administrative building along a busy highway before they were stopped, the police presence this time was much more congenial, without the Light Strike Force unit or heavy arms — mostly helping keep public order on the busy roads.

The police had approved their gathering on June 18 with the caveat they adhered to certain rules.

Students and civil society groups accompanied by policemen took to the streets of Kota Kinabalu calling for clean and fair governance, transparency and a solution to their water shortage issue. — Picture by Julia Chan

“It’s quite good to see this. It’s a normal part of democracy and freedom of expression. It’s good to see the police presence and actually helping them. No guns, no attacks, no abuse or disorderly conduct.

“I think it’s good for the government to allow this to happen,” said Datuk Ahmad Abdul Rahman, Sabah’s former State Assembly speaker who was passing by in the vicinity when he saw the commotion.

Many motorists who passed by the group also honked their horns in solidarity with the group.

Organised by student coalition Suara Mahasiswa, the Gempur Rasuah Sabah 2.0 rally participants carried signs denouncing corruption, calling for action against certain politicians and also demanding the authorities solve the water shortage issue which has been plaguing the university for months.

The group left the mall entrance at around 2.30pm and walked towards the main market, when it started pouring.

Stopping briefly to put on raincoats, they continued their march towards Centre Point shopping centre before ending up at Lintasan Deasoka near Gaya Street, where organisers have announced plans for a 24-hour sit-in.

A passerby, former Sabah state assembly speaker Datuk Ahmad Abdul Rahman said such peaceful demonstrations was a sign of a healthy democracy. — Picture by Julia Chan

A minor blip occurred when the group came across some people holding up a banner depicting an opposition political party.

Some tension occurred between the two groups but was quickly dismissed with the help of police.

Its leader Muhammad Fadhli Muhammad Kasim said that the students did not want to have any political connections.

He also called for specific action from authorities, including investigations into alleged misconduct involving the Sabah Water Department (JANS) that had led to their water issue, a fully autonomous Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in the state, and investigation into the appointment of the state governor.

Not one kilometre away, another smaller, less lively group calling themselves Gerakan Anak Muda dan Mahasiswa Anak Sabah (Gammas), held a demonstration lasting less than 30 minutes at Chong Tien Vun park.

Claiming to be students of the university, their spokesperson Noridi @ Noraidi Maya insisted their gathering is not a counter-rally, but to express solidarity with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and “defend the integrity of the government” after the many beneficial policies and provisions for students.

Gammas’s gathering did not obtain police approval but the gathering remained peaceful throughout.

They dispersed shortly after reading out their mission statement to the media.