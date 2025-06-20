LANGKAWI, June 20 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will continue to closely monitor Malaysian students currently in Iran to ensure their safety and well-being.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said that MOHE had so far identified seven Malaysian students currently in Iran, although the exact number remains uncertain as some are there under self-sponsorship.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and our team will work in coordination with the Foreign Ministry. Based on the information available during my visit to Iran a few weeks ago, we identified seven Malaysian students there,” he said.

“Even though they are not registered with MOHE, as Malaysians, it is our responsibility to be concerned for their well-being and ensure we know their whereabouts. We will continue to monitor the situation,” he said in a press conference after the Asean Higher Education Ministers' Roundtable Conference here today.

Yesterday, MOHE urged all Malaysian students currently in Iran to leave the country immediately, following the escalating conflict in the region.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud reportedly said that Malaysian students had been identified as studying in Qom and Isfahan. — Bernama