SEREMBAN, June 19 — Social media influencer Nurul Nur Ariani Muhammad Zahar pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court today to a charge of trespassing into a celebrity’s residence earlier this month.

Her counsel, Mohd Anif Rafih, informed Magistrate Saiful Sayoti that the accused intended to change her initial plea, following which the charge was re-read to her.

Nurul Nur Ariani, 41, claimed trial to a charge of criminal trespass for allegedly entering the premises of a house in Kampung Chelet, Nilai at around 5.00pm on May 7.

She was charged under Section 447 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of six months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to RM3,000, or both, upon conviction.

Police prosecuting officer ASP L. Rathna requested a new mention date for the submission of documents.

On May 19, the influencer pleaded guilty to the charge before Sessions Court Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam.

The court had then fixed today for the presentation of case facts and sentencing to take place at the Magistrates’ Court.

Meanwhile, another defence counsel, Amer Haiqal Mohd Yusof, told reporters after the proceedings that the accused had not received proper legal advice before entering the earlier plea.

“My client now wishes to proceed with a trial to contest the case and prove her innocence,” he said. — Bernama