KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said that Putrajaya’s ongoing negotiations with Washington over unilateral tariffs imposed by former US President Donald Trump are “going excellent”.

He said two ministers — Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan — held talks with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick yesterday to advance the tariff negotiations.

“I said to them to secure what is fair for Malaysia but also present the case that is best for Asean too,” he said, during his keynote address at the 38th Asia-Pacific Roundtable (APR) at Hilton KL, here, today.

Malaysia currently faces a 24 per cent tariff on all goods entering the US, and is seeking to lower the rate to the 10 per cent baseline tariff.

Anwar acknowledged the economic strain caused by the tariffs but stressed that Malaysia’s bilateral relations with the US remain strong.

“Some of our differences in foreign policies cannot be too exaggerated because our bilateral relations with the US remains strong,” he said.

Anwar added that Asean is working to upgrade trade agreements with member states and dialogue partners, as the US tariffs continue to cast a shadow over the region.

He also said he was confident that the conclusion of the Digital Economic Framework Agreement (Defa) will help unlock the potential of the region’s digital economy.

The agreement is to be the world’s first region-wide and legally binding agreement on digital economy governance.

“In the face of rising protectionism, we must remind ourselves that trade is not a sideshow to security — it is part of the scaffolding that holds the region together,” he said.

“When trade falters, fractures follow.”

Anwar also defended Asean leaders’ engagement with the BRICS bloc, saying it should not be seen as an anti-Western move but rather a means to tackle shared challenges.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“The recent reinvigoration of BRICS to include members and partner countries from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Africa, and South America, is the very essence of bridging regions.

“It is an opportunity to build new partnerships and renew old ones,” he added.

Malaysia formally applied to join BRICS in July 2024 and was admitted as a partner country in October.

Indonesia and Thailand are also partner countries in the alliance.