KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will increase by seven sen per litre, from RM3.07 to RM3.14, for the period from June 19 to 25, while that of RON95 remains unchanged at RM2.05 per litre.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said the retail price of diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan remains at RM2.15 per litre, while in Peninsular Malaysia it will rise by seven sen per litre, from RM2.74 to RM2.81, during the same period.

“In line with the increase in global oil market prices, the government has set the retail price of RON97 petrol at RM3.14 per litre, while the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia is RM2.81 per litre.

“The diesel price in Peninsular Malaysia remains lower compared to the floated price of RM3.35 per litre on June 10, 2024,” the statement said.

MOF said the prices were set based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) formula.

It said the government will continue to monitor the impact of changes in global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people are safeguarded. — Bernama