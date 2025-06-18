SEREMBAN, June 18 — A hardware businessman lost more than RM703,000 after falling victim to a fake business opportunity promoted through Facebook last month.

Nilai police chief Superintendent Abdul Malik Hasim said the victim, a local man in his late 30s, claimed he was introduced to a website called Yoox-Shopping by a woman believed to be from China, whom he had befriended online on May 15.

“She proposed a business partnership and encouraged him to open an online store on the platform,” he said in a statement tonight.

The man was instructed to transfer money into 10 different bank accounts to supposedly boost the store’s ratings, making 27 transfers amounting to RM703,337.41.

He realised he had been duped when asked for another RM300,000 to release the alleged profits.

A police report was lodged and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which pertains to cheating. — Bernama