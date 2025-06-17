TANJONG MALIM, June 17 — The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) has raised RM1.7 million through the Prihatin Fund to support the victims and families affected by the Gerik bus tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 15 students from Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI).

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the funds collected were contributions from 40 public and private higher learning institutions which included polytechnics and community colleges, as well as contributions from various other sources such as state government agencies, financial institutions and corporate bodies.

He said the special fund, managed by UPSI, will be distributed to recipients in stages and that so far, RM371,000 from the total RM1.7 million has already been disbursed to affected students and their families.

“The RM1.7 million will be given to the families of the victims, and I leave it to the secretariat led by the UPSI Vice-Chancellor (Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff) to manage the fund.

“The higher learning institutions have mobilised their students, staff, and others to contribute,” he told reporters after the Tahlil Perdana ceremony for the bus tragedy victims at Dewan Tuanku Canselor UPSI here last night.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, and Perak Education, Higher Education, Youth, and Sports Committee chairman Khairudin Abu Hanipah.

Zambry also donate a month’s salary of his ministership to the fund, demonstrating solidarity with the compassion shown by Malaysians.

Meanwhile, Md Amin said the KPT Prihatin Fund, is expected to close this Friday.

“Once we conclude the donation drive, the remaining funds will be given directly to the families. Thank you to everyone for your support. We aim to finalise this process within the week,” he said.

UPSI’s Corporate Communications Division said the Tahlil ceremony attracted some 5,000 students, staff members and residents.

At the event, Zambry also received mock cheques from contributing parties, including participating universities and corporations such as Syarikat Takaful Malaysia, Malaysian Takaful Association, Lumut Port, Etiqa Takaful, Hong Leong Takaful, and several banking institutions.

In the June 9 incident, 15 UPSI students were killed when a chartered bus ferrying them from Jertih, Terengganu, to their main campus in Tanjong Malim, Perak, was involved in an accident with a Perodua Alza MPV along the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik.

The crash also injured 33 others, including the bus driver and assistant, as well as the driver and three passengers of the MPV. — Bernama



