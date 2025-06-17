KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — The parking area at the Kuchai Jaya Flats in Seputeh here is riddled with overgrown bushes and potholes, as well as puddles of stagnant black water which emit a nauseating stench.

It turns out that the foul-smelling water is caused by leaking sewage pipes from the residential units in the four six-storey apartment blocks built during the 1980s.

Cracked walls, dark corridors and clogged drains are also a common sight throughout the area.

“We call this place ‘Jumanji Flats’,” shared Saiful, 33, a resident of the low-cost flats, when met by Bernama.

Saiful has been renting a unit there for RM350 a month for the past 10 years and, according to him, the condition of the flats and facilities had deteriorated over the years due to a complete lack of maintenance.

“There is a lift but as far as I know, it has been out of order for decades,” said Saiful, who lives on the fifth floor with his heavily pregnant wife.

“I just hope my wife doesn’t end up giving birth to our first child on the stairs,” he joked.

Property value declines

Kuchai Jaya Flats residents’ representative Hamid Kadir, 55, who has lived there for the past 30 years, said to his knowledge, two people died of dengue a few years ago.

“When someone dies, we have to carry the body down the stairs using a stretcher,” said Hamid, who bought his unit for RM20,000 back in the 1990s.

Gazing at the fairly new 42-storey condominium located just 50 metres away from his block, he added, “Back then, this flat (Kuchai Jaya Flats) symbolised affordable housing.”

Although located only about nine kilometres from downtown Kuala Lumpur, the Valuation and Property Services Department estimates the value of a unit at Kuchai Jaya Flats at between RM75,000 and RM120,000.

At the neighbouring condominium, units are priced at around RM800,000 each, with a minimum rental rate of RM1,500.

Abandoned flats lure drug addicts

The same fate has also befallen the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) public flats at Jalan Kuching here – a 15-block, four-storey housing complex comprising 600 residential units.

According to its residents’ association treasurer Ridzwan Mohd Ali, 61, the condition of the area deteriorated after 10 blocks, which had served as army quarters, were vacated in 2008.

“Those blocks have since been left abandoned and are filled with overgrown weeds. They have, in fact, turned into hotspots for criminal and immoral activities. There are drug dens over there... stolen goods are also said to be stored there,” he claimed.

A survey by Bernama indicated that the area may be used as shelter by foreigners and the homeless, evidenced by the presence of old mattresses, broken sofas, worn luggage, discarded clothes and makeshift kitchens, despite the lack of electricity and water supply.

According to Ridzwan, two people have been found dead in two of the blocks due to drug overdoses.

Having lived there for the past 45 years, Ridzwan said these issues have created a sense of unease among the nearly 1,000 residents still living in the remaining five blocks of flats.

He, however, acknowledged that the residents have become hopeful after learning that the area is among 139 sites earmarked for redevelopment by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) under the government’s urban renewal plan, aimed at revitalising aging urban areas in Malaysia, addressing the issue of abandoned or structurally unsafe buildings, and creating more spacious and livable homes for residents.

So far, he said over 70 percent of residents at their scheme have agreed to participate in the redevelopment project, under which they will be given replacement units.

He also expressed hope that their new homes will have a minimum size of 800 square feet (sq ft), given that their existing units range from just 450 to 650 sq ft each.

PLANMalaysia director-general Datuk Dr Alias Rameli said the government has no intention of “sidelining communities and forcibly seizing their homes or land” through the proposed Urban Renewal Act.

One Razak Mansion

A successful example of an urban renewal project undertaken by DBKL is 1 Razak Mansion in Salak Selatan here. Where residents once lived in cramped homes of just 399 to 504 sq ft in a public housing scheme built in the 1960s, they now enjoy more comfortable three-bedroom units measuring 800 sq ft each.

Their new housing scheme, located about 300 metres from the original site, also includes shops and a market, and facilities such as a surau, preschool, Islamic kindergarten and multi-purpose hall.

“Our old units only had one bedroom and it was very uncomfortable. Now, it’s much better here. There are also plenty of facilities for us,” said resident Azni Saharin, 71, who is also a teacher at the Islamic kindergarten.

1 Razak Mansion Management Corporation chairman Anthony Tan Gim Guan said the redevelopment project involving 658 residential units was successfully implemented after 100 percent of the original residents agreed to the proposed replacement units. The project began in 2014 and residents received their house keys in March 2017.

He admitted that there were various challenges initially, especially in convincing residents about the new homes that would be built. However, these obstacles were overcome through a series of negotiations, engagement sessions and signing of agreements.

“My advice is that communities need to be open to negotiating with the government and developers. They must also ensure they are well informed about all processes and agreements related to urban renewal,” he said.

Tan also hoped the government would consider the affordability of monthly maintenance fees when drafting urban renewal laws as residents now have to pay hundreds of ringgit in monthly maintenance fees compared to just tens of ringgit when they were living in the old flats.

Referring to the original residents of Razak Mansion, he said nearly 80 percent were from the B40 income group, earning just enough to get by, with many of them being senior citizens who were no longer working.

Redevelopment potential

Based on statistics compiled by the Department of Town and Country Planning (PLANMalaysia) under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government, 534 potential redevelopment sites have been identified across Peninsular Malaysia.

Of that number, 139 are located in Kuala Lumpur, with an estimated gross development value of RM355.3 billion.

Currently, urban renewal projects are subject to Section 57 of the Strata Titles Act 1985, which requires a “unanimous resolution” from property owners (in sites identified for redevelopment) before the management body can assume the role of trustee to implement urban renewal works. This means all property owners must agree before redevelopment can proceed.

To enhance the efficiency of urban renewal efforts, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government is drafting the Urban Renewal Bill, which is expected to be tabled in Parliament this year.

The Bill proposes to lower the threshold for owners’ consent to redevelop properties. The ministry is suggesting a consent threshold based on the age of the buildings concerned: 75 per cent for buildings over 30 years old, 80 per cent for those under 30 years old, and 51 percent for buildings deemed dilapidated or unsafe for occupancy.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming and several lawmakers recently went on an ‘urban renewal expedition’, visiting two redevelopment project sites – Taman Desa Bakti in Selayang and Kuchai Jaya Flats Block A – and two completed projects, 1 Razak Mansion and Residensi Kerinchi in Bangsar South.

Commenting on the proposed Urban Renewal Act, Nga stressed that, contrary to claims by the opposition, the law is not meant to seize people’s rights.

He said the main obstacle to urban renewal efforts currently lies in securing residents’ consent.

“If 99 percent agree but one person refuses, the entire project is cancelled. It’s unfair to residents stuck in old flats with broken lifts and plummeting property values,” he said, citing the example of Desa Kudalari Apartments at Jalan Tun Razak here, where redevelopment has stalled because of a single objection.

Safety risks

The new Act is based on the Urban Renewal Implementation Guidelines, which were approved by the Cabinet on Aug 30, 2023.

According to Nga, these guidelines did not “fall from the sky” but have existed since 2013 and were not implemented by the previous administration.

“All the ministers before me only agreed in principle but none had the political will to carry it through. Don’t stop the MADANI government from helping the people,” he said.

In an interview with Bernama in February this year, PLANMalaysia director-general Datuk Dr Alias Rameli said the government has no intention of “sidelining communities and forcibly seizing their homes or land” through the proposed Urban Renewal Act.

The Institute of Real Estate and Housing Developers Association was also reported as saying that property values would continue to decline in the absence of a clear and comprehensive urban renewal plan, which could drag urban communities into a cycle of poverty that is difficult to reverse.

According to the institute, urban renewal must be implemented to ensure the safety of residents as many strata properties are now in a state of disrepair, posing serious risks to their lives as well as their well-being.

“Delaying action on urban decay can lead to severe social and economic problems, such as rising crime rates, economic downturns, inequality and declining property values,” it said in a statement.

It also noted that warning signs of urban decay are already visible in several areas of the capital, particularly involving old flats suffering from poor maintenance. — Bernama