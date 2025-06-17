KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Malaysia has jumped 11 spots in the World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR) 2025 to 23rd place – its best ranking since 2020 – reflecting the progressive momentum in the country’s economic recovery and reform agenda.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) said the latest ranking, up from 34th last year, also reaffirmed the nation’s trajectory towards becoming one of the world’s top 12 most competitive economies by 2033 as targeted under the Madani Economy framework.

“Economic performance, government efficiency and business efficiency factors drove Malaysia’s overall competitiveness performance,” it said in a statement today.

Malaysia ranked fourth globally in economic performance, improving four spots from eighth place last year. Both government efficiency and business efficiency factors improved by eight positions.

MITI said the international trade sub-factor increased 11 places to sixth, as strong export growth in goods and services, diversified markets, and rising tourism receipts strengthened Malaysia’s trade surplus.

The ministry also expressed confidence that with strong governance, continuous commitment from the federal and state governments and close cooperation with the private sector, Malaysia is on the right path to position itself among the world’s 12 most competitive economies by 2033.

Commenting on the WCR 2025 ranking, MITI Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the government’s whole-of-government approach under the Madani framework demonstrated its commitment to holistic structural reforms.

“Malaysia’s move up the rankings by 11 positions to 23rd from 34th last year reflects how bureaucracy-related reforms are closely intertwined with facilitating robust investment and industrial growth, both critical for enhancing Malaysia’s attractiveness as a preferred investment destination,” he said.

MITI, through the National Competitiveness Committee (JKDSN) – co-chaired with Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan – coordinates the strategic direction across ministries to enhance Malaysia’s competitiveness.

At the operational level, the Special Taskforce on Agency Reform (STAR), led by the Chief Secretary Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, ensures effective implementation of competitiveness initiatives, including over 1,000 Reformasi Kerenah Birokrasi (RKB) projects aligned to the Public Service Reform Agenda (ARPA).

The WCR is published annually by the Institute for Management Development based in Switzerland.

It is a comprehensive report that evaluates countries based on their ability to create and maintain a business-friendly environment that fosters long-term prosperity. — Bernama