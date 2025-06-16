KOTA BHARU, June 16 — A senior civil engineer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to 14 charges of receiving RM100,000 in bribes in connection with payment claims for the Central Spine Road (LTU) project in Gua Musang, Kelantan.

Based on the 14 charges, Mohd Azly Abdul Aziz, 44, in his capacity as South Kelantan Development Authority (KESEDAR) Public Works Department (JKR) senior civil engineer is accused of receiving RM100,000 in separate sums ranging from RM5,000 to RM10,000 via online bank transfers from a 70-year-old contractor.

The alleged gratification was in return for recommending the certification of interim payment claims for the LTU Package 3 project from Gua Musang, Kelantan, to Kampung Relong, Pahang.

The offences were allegedly committed at a bank branch on Jalan Maju here between Dec 22, 2022 and Oct 31, 2023.

He is charged under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 [Act 694], which provides for a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Tengku Nurul Haziqah Tuan Yacob appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by counsel Azeezi Nordin.

Earlier, Tengku Nurul Haziqah proposed bail at RM20,000 for all charges. However, Azeezi sought a lower amount of RM8,000, citing that his client is currently on unpaid leave and financially supporting a wife and four children.

“Following his remand and subsequent release during the investigation, the accused suffered from depression and applied for one-year unpaid leave, which was approved from Nov 26, 2024, to Nov 26 this year.

“Upon learning that he would be charged, he experienced further emotional distress and chose to resign from his post. His resignation was approved, taking effect from June 18. As such, he is no longer a civil servant,” the counsel submitted.

He added that the accused is now working as a soap vendor and e-hailing driver, earning approximately RM3,000 a month.

Judge Dazuki Ali allowed bail at RM12,000 with one surety and fixed July 17 for case mention. — Bernama