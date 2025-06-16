TANJUNG MALIM, June 16 — A decomposed body was found hanging from a tree in a palm oil plantation in Felda Gunung Besout 2, Trolak, after a local resident stumbled upon it while searching for his missing cattle.

As reported by Sinar Harian, Muallim district police chief Superintendent Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said police were alerted to the incident at around 5.13pm on Sunday by a resident who discovered the body while searching for his missing cattle. He had come across the remains hanging from a tree branch about 10 metres from the main road in the plantation.

“Inspection at the scene revealed the body was in a decomposed state and unclothed.

“No identification documents were found, but nearby there was a woman’s brassiere in a ditch and a pair of blue slippers, size 40. A rope was also found around the neck, believed to be a thali — a traditional Indian wedding necklace,” police said in a statement on Monday.

The remains have since been sent to the Forensics Department at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh for a post-mortem examination.

As of now, the case is being treated as a sudden death report (SDR) pending the outcome of the post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

He also urged anyone who has missing family members, relatives, or friends to come forward to assist in the investigation and identification process.

Those with information or wishing to file a report can contact acting chief of the Trolak Police Station, Sergeant Mohamad Riza Sahiaren, at 017-560 3331 or the Muallim District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 05-452 8222.