MARAN, June 16 — A total of 59 personnel have been dismissed from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) in the first five months this year following disciplinary action, most of them due to drug-related offences.

Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad said other cases involved integrity violations, criminal offences, corruption, and syariah-related misconduct.

“The statistics include offences that were either investigated or committed prior to 2025. Additionally, between January and May, 671 personnel have been interdicted, while 146 others were suspended from duty,” he said when opening the new Maran Police District (IPD) headquarters here today.

Also present were Pahang Police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman and Maran Police District chief Supt Wong Kim Wai.

In his speech, Azri said that JIPS had also received 2,637 complaints and reports concerning police conduct during the same period, reflecting the public’s continued trust in the system.

“I want to thank the public for their valuable cooperation. Based on these statistics, the PDRM assures the public that any officer found guilty of wrongdoing, be it misconduct or criminal activity, will face firm disciplinary action without compromise,” he stressed.

As he prepares to retire on June 26 after 37 years of service, Azri also shared that the newly launched Aduan JIPS mobile app, introduced on June 4, has already received over 23 complaints. He also assured whistleblowers that their identities are fully protected.

Meanwhile, Yahaya paid tribute to Azri’s dedication and professionalism throughout his career, thanking him for his unwavering commitment to integrity and law enforcement.

Yahaya also noted that Maran IPD currently oversees six police stations, namely Maran, Sri Jaya, Chenor, Pekan Awah, Bandar Jengka, and Sungai Jerik, supported by a total of 335 personnel and administrative staff.

He said that since it began operations in December 2012, Maran IPD has stood not only as a mark of infrastructure progress but also as a symbol of PDRM’s enduring commitment to public safety and community wellbeing. — Bernama