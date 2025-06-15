KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Police are in the process of identifying those responsible for an alleged Haj package scam involving a group of elderly pilgrims who claimed they were confined against their will and forced to walk through dangerous routes in Saudia Arabia.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department acting director Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali said an investigation paper had been opened under Section 420 of the Penal Code following three reports lodged by the victim’s next of kin, two in Mantin, Negeri Sembilan, and one in Ayer Hitam, Johor.

“It is too early to confirm a cross-border fraud. We are gathering statements and evidence to determine whether the syndicate is operating with certain agents or not.

“We are waiting for the victims to return to record their statements and take further action,” he said in a statement today.

Muhammed Hasbullah said the police will also work with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MOTAC) to blacklist companies offering Haj packages without approval, stressing that they are committed to taking firm action against those involved in such scams to protect the people from becoming victims.

At the same time, Muhammed Hasbullah expressed his appreciation for the media’s cooperation in helping to disseminate information and raise public awareness that only individuals with an official Haj visa are to perform the pilgrimage.

Yesterday, a media report cited that 47 Malaysian pilgrims had allegedly fallen victim to a Haj scam by a local agent involving a well-known religious figure.

The daughter of one of the victims, who claimed that her parents and aunt, who left for Saudi Arabia with the agent on May 9, were forced to trek through dangerous routes from Jeddah to Mecca without proper documents, food, or water, allegedly to avoid detection by Saudi authorities.

The group of pilgrims also claimed that they were locked in a dark, cramped room and were told to pay an additional RM9,000 to retrieve belongings they had left behind, despite already having paid RM30,000 for the Haj package. — Bernama