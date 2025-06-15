GEORGE TOWN, June 15 — Penang recorded RM12.5 million in parcel rent arrears involving more than 70,000 strata parcels as of June 1, according to State Land and Mines Office director Dr Faizal Kamarudin.

He said the majority of the arrears dated back to 2019, when parcel rent payments were first introduced for strata development schemes in the state.

Faizal said the Timur Laut district recorded the highest amount of arrears, involving 32,000 accounts.

“Failure to pay the arrears immediately may result in the issuance of a Notice of Demand via Form 11 under the Strata Titles Act 1985 to the parcel owners involved,” he said in a statement today.

He added that if the strata parcel owner failed to settle the arrears in full within three months from the date the notice was issued, confiscation action could be taken under Section 23 of the same Act.

Faizal said the enforcement action could be carried out by the land administrator, and ownership of the strata parcel would be transferred back to the state authority.

Therefore, he urged all parcel owners involved to settle their parcel rent arrears immediately to avoid confiscation action.

Strata parcel owners with further enquiries may contact the Penang Land and Mines Office or the respective District and Land Offices. — Bernama





