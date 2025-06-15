BERUAS, June 15 — Malaysia is not heavily dependent on food imports from Iran, and as such, the situation does not impact the country’s food supply, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He explained that Malaysia’s food import requirements from Iran are limited to dates and legume products, which are not among the country’s primary food commodities.

“Most of our food imports (requirements) from Iran are not high (from Iran), Most of our imports are from India, Pakistan, the Middle East, China and Asean countries,” he told a press conference after visiting the Perak State Farmers’ Organisation (PPN) cattle rearing project at PPN Perak Kampung Tengah here today.

Meanwhile, when asked about the impact of the current hot weather on padi crops, Mohamad said that so far, 60 per cent of the country’s padi production remains unaffected.

However, he said, adjustments to the padi planting schedule may be necessary based on discussions with the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) and the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA).

“Sometimes we need to change the (planting) schedule a little and so on, depending on weather conditions and suitability,” he said.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu says paddy planting adjustments may be necessary if the current heatwave prolongs. — Unsplash pic

Regarding today’s visit, Mohamad said the ministry would assist the livestock farm, which currently houses about 500 animals, in building a slaughterhouse to help increase the farm’s productivity.

“We have set a target to achieve a meat self-sufficiency level (SSL) of more than 30 per cent by 2030, compared to 20 per cent currently. With the developments we are seeing now, we are confident of reaching the goal,” he said. — Bernama