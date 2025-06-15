BALING, June 15 — A fire destroyed a two-storey dormitory at Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Diniah Islamiah in Memali here this morning, but all 53 pupils escaped unharmed, New Straits Times reported today.

The boys, aged between eight and 12, were already in their classrooms when the fire broke out around 7.54am.

Baling Fire and Rescue station chief Assistant Fire Superintendent Zulkhairi Mat Tanjil said a distress call was received at 7.54am and fire engines were dispatched to the scene immediately.

“While the ground floor was made of concrete, the upper level was constructed from wood.

“No one was inside the dormitory when the fire started,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the fire was first spotted by a school canteen worker.

It is believed to have started on the ground floor before spreading to the upper level.

“About 90 per cent of the building was destroyed, but we managed to prevent the flames from spreading to the canteen and nearby structures.

“No injuries or fatalities were reported,” Zulkhairi was quoted as saying.

He added that the cause of the fire and the estimated losses are still under investigation.





