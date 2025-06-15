KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) is conducting a disciplinary investigation into a police officer accused of inviting a woman to meet and check into a hotel, as alleged in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Its director, Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad, said a police report on the incident was lodged yesterday by the chief of the Pandan Indah police station.

“The case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“JIPS Bukit Aman is also carrying out a concurrent disciplinary probe into the junior police officer involved, including aspects of supervision,” he said in a statement today.

He added that firm action would be taken against any officer or supervisor if complaints are found to be substantiated.

Earlier, national news agency Bernama reported that the woman who uploaded the video of the conversation — allegedly insulting to female modesty — has been urged to come forward to assist with the investigation.

Ampang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail said police had detected a 1-minute-30-second video showing a conversation between a police officer and a woman of unidentified ethnicity.

The clip, which allegedly demeaned the woman’s modesty, was posted on TikTok by a user named shaamajinbuulalu and later spread to Instagram.