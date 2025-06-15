KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Police are investigating an alleged act of insulting a woman’s modesty involving a police officer, following a video purportedly showing a conversation between the two individuals that went viral on social media yesterday.

Ampang Jaya District Police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail urged the woman in the video to come forward and assist with the investigation.

“The police officer involved has been identified and removed from current duties; a disciplinary investigation is also underway against the officer,” he said in a statement today.

He said the 1-minute 30-second video was detected at about 5 pm yesterday, after a TikTok user uploaded it on a personal account, and it went viral on Instagram.

Mohd Azam said the investigation is being conducted under Section 509 of the Penal Code (for insulting modesty) and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (for improper use of network facilities).

Members of the public with information related to the incident are urged to contact investigating officer ASP Hida Hayati via the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD) hotline at 03-42897222 to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad, in a statement, said the investigation into the case also covered the supervision aspect involving the personnel concerned.

“The department will not hesitate to take firm action against any police officer or supervisor if the complaint is found to be valid,” he said.

Azri said the incident allegedly occurred in the Ampang district, Selangor, and following that, the Chief of the Pandan Indah Police Station, Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters, lodged a police report yesterday regarding the matter. — Bernama