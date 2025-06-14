MELAKA, June 14 — A post-mortem has confirmed that a mother and her eldest son were fatally stabbed in the chest and back, in an incident where the suspect is believed to be the woman’s second son, aged 17.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 51-year-old teacher had suffered stab wounds to her chest and back, while her 21-year-old son died from a stab wound to the chest.

“A third victim, the youngest son aged 13, remains in intensive care at Melaka Hospital and is reported to be in stable condition,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Police said the suspect was arrested outside the family home, appearing dazed at the time. A 20cm bloodstained folding knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was found in a school bag outside the house.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 5 am on Thursday, with the victims were found unresponsive and covered in blood in the living room.

The teenager has been remanded for seven days until June 19 by Magistrate N. Sivashangari at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court, to assist investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama