KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — A witness to a shooting at a restaurant on Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields, last night claimed she heard about 10 gunshots during the incident.

According to Harian Metro, the witness, Letchumi, said the shooting occurred between 10.30pm and 10.50pm while she was speaking with a customer at her salon located on the upper floor of the building above the restaurant.

“I was outside the shop, on the upper-level walkway, when I suddenly heard loud noises — like explosions.

“At first, I thought someone was setting off firecrackers, but I couldn’t think of any festival.

“When I looked down, I saw people hiding under tables. That’s when I knew something serious had happened,” she reportedly told the national daily.

She said panic soon broke out, with people running in all directions to escape. Some ran into her salon to take shelter, as most of the other nearby shops were already closed.

“Some rushed upstairs, so I called them into the shop to shelter with my customer, who was terrified.

“I called the police. I didn’t see the gunman, but I saw one of the victims trying to run.

“I believe he had already been shot and was trying to escape. By the time police arrived, the gunman had fled,” she was quoted as saying.

She added that this was the first such incident in the area, which is usually calm late into the night.

Last night, three men were shot while dining at the restaurant, with one killed and two others injured.

The shooting took place at around 10.50pm. The three victims, all Malaysians aged between 30 and 50, were eating with friends when two men on a motorcycle approached and opened fire.

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Ku Mashariman said investigations are ongoing, including reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to determine the motive and identify those involved.

“We are confident the suspects will be identified soon. The public should not be alarmed by this incident.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police or the nearest police station,” he reportedly said.