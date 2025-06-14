KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, who is also Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, has allocated RM100,000 under the Mesra Rakyat Project (PMR) to upgrade facilities at two secondary schools in his constituency.

The allocation involves SMK Sierramas and SMK Seksyen 4 Kota Damansara, each receiving RM50,000 for the construction of covered walkways, new classrooms, canteen repairs and other basic facilities in urgent need of maintenance.

Ramanan, who is also PKR vice president, said the initiative aims to provide a safer and more conducive learning environment in line with the growing number of students and current educational needs.

“We want the children of Sungai Buloh to have access to the best education. Their schools must be equipped with safe, student-friendly facilities. This is an investment in the nation’s future,” he said when officiating the programme today.

During the event, he also announced that over 10 outstanding SPM 2024 students from both schools will receive Special Education Incentives from Yayasan Bank Rakyat next week in recognition of their academic achievements.

Ramanan also personally contributed RM6,000 to SPM Excellence Award recipients from SMK Seksyen 4 Kota Damansara.

On the improved School Average Grade (GPS) for the 2024 SPM results at both schools, Ramanan said it reflects the combined efforts of teachers, parents and students.

“These efforts show the Sungai Buloh parliamentary constituency’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the education ecosystem — not only in terms of infrastructure, but also in recognising the efforts and achievements of students,” he said. — Bernama