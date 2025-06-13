PUTRAJAYA, June 13 — Malaysia stands in solidarity with the governments and people of India, the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Canada following the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171, which went down shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad Airport on June 12.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement late Thursday, expressed its sincere sympathy and heartfelt condolences, especially to the families who lost their loved ones and those affected by the tragedy.

The aircraft, which was bound for London Gatwick, reportedly crashed into the dormitory complex of a medical college in a residential area near the airport, resulting in heavy casualties.

The Consulate General of Malaysia in Mumbai has confirmed that no Malaysians were on board the aircraft, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary.

Malaysians in need of consular assistance may contact the Consulate General at +91 22 6996 5757 or visit its office at Unit 12A1, 12A2 and 12A3, 13th Floor, Supreme Headquarters Building, 14th & 33rd Road, near Link Square Mall, Bandra West, 400 050 Maharashtra, India.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members when it departed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad at 1.38 pm local time for London Gatwick.

Air India confirmed that those on board included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian. — Bernama