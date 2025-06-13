SINGAPORE, June 13 — Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was conferred the Distinguished Service Order by Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at the Istana on Wednesday.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a statement on Friday that the Order, instituted in 1968, may be awarded in special circumstances to individuals who have performed acts of distinguished conduct outside Singapore.

“Under his leadership, the bilateral relationship between the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) and the SPF was strengthened, underpinned by close cooperation in the areas of investigation, intelligence exchanges, as well as capability building and training,” the statement said.

The SPF said that Razarudin had emphasised the importance of close operational coordination between the two police forces, which had contributed to the fight against transnational crime, drug trafficking, and terrorism.

Singapore’s Acting Commissioner of Police, Lian Ghim Hua, said the SPF deeply values its longstanding and steadfast partnership with the RMP.

“This close cooperation has strengthened our response to evolving cross-border challenges. We will continue to work closely with the RMP to combat transnational crime, as well as enhance joint operational effectiveness,” Lian said in the statement.

During his stay in Singapore, Razarudin also made courtesy calls on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Lian. — Bernama