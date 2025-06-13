KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that no Malaysians in Iran have been reported to be affected by Israel’s attacks.

The ministry, in a statement today, said it is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to take necessary steps to ensure the well-being of Malaysians.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance may contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Iran at +9821 88072444 or +9821 88078606 and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia at +603 80008000 or +603 88874570 (after office hours).

Malaysia has strongly condemned the attacks, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Media reported that the unprovoked aggressions on Iran, which started around 3.00am local time today, targeted both military and nuclear facilities as well as residential areas.

The strikes resulted in the deaths of Iranian military personnel and civilians and caused significant damage to critical infrastructure in several parts of Iran. — Bernama