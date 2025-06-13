MELAKA, June 13 — A 17-year-old boy has been remanded for a week to assist police investigations into the fatal stabbing of his mother and elder brother at their home in Taman Rambai Mutiara, Bukit Rambai, yesterday.

The remand order was issued by the Ayer Keroh Magistrates’ Court today, with the case being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, national news agency Bernama reported today.

The victims were a 51-year-old teacher and her 21-year-old son who were found dead in the living room around 5am, while the youngest son, 13, was seriously injured.

Police arrested the 17-year-old outside the house.

A bloodied 20cm folding knife believed to be the murder weapon was found in a school bag nearby.





