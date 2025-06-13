KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has condemned Israel’s military strike on Iran, which reportedly killed a senior Iranian leader.

Anwar said Malaysia called on Israel’s allies, especially those with influence and the power to exert pressure, to use all available means to halt further acts of aggression, according to a report in Berita Harian today.

He stressed that the international community must not allow actions that sabotage diplomatic efforts and threaten global peace to continue unchecked.

“This attack is a reckless and serious act that further endangers the stability of an already fragile region.

“The intention is clear — to derail the ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran,” he said in a social media post today.

Anwar added that the attack came at a time when Israel's actions in Gaza are facing increasing scrutiny and political pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Earlier, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would face severe consequences following the deadly attack on the Islamic republic earlier this morning.

Iran’s military also vowed a strong response to the Israeli strike, with its air defence forces placed on full alert following the early Friday morning assault.

According to Iranian state TV, military spokesperson Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said both Israel and the United States would “pay a heavy price” for the attack.