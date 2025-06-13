KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Police are investigating a crash in Pasir Gudang, Johor, where an e-hailing rider was seriously injured after being hit and dragged about 15 metres by a bus at a traffic light intersection.

Seri Alam district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said the incident occurred at around 6pm at the junction of Jalan Masai Kong Kong and Jalan Berlian 12, when the rider allegedly ran a red light, according to a report published in the New Straits Times yesterday.

The 20-year-old rider, who works part-time, was on a Honda EX5 motorcycle when he entered the junction and collided with a Hino bus driven by a 54-year-old man.

"The motorcyclist emerged from the left junction at Jalan Berlian 12 when the traffic light was red, entering the path of the oncoming bus,” said Mohd Sohaimi.

“The driver was unable to brake in time and collided with the victim, who was thrown onto the road and dragged approximately 15 metres.”

The rider sustained serious injuries and was rushed by ambulance to Sultan Ismail Hospital, where he remains unconscious and is being treated in the red zone.

The bus driver was unharmed in the crash, which is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.

Mohd Sohaimi urged road users to obey traffic signals and be cautious at intersections to prevent such accidents.

Police are calling for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact the Seri Alam District Police Headquarters at 07-3864222 to assist with the investigation.