KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Former research assistant Muhammad Yusoff Rawther has given the Inspector-General Of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain seven days to respond to a report he lodged last year claiming he was framed, warning of legal action if there is no update.

Through a letter issued by the Law Practice of Rafique, Yusoff's legal team demanded that police explain the steps taken to investigate his September 2024 report, which named individuals he alleged were involved in a plot against him, according to a report published today in Free Malaysia Today.

“We await a response from you within seven days from today. Should there be no reply, or should the response fail to adequately address the issues raised herein, we reserve our client’s right to pursue further legal action,” the letter read.

Yusoff was acquitted yesterday by the High Court of drug trafficking and possession of two imitation pistols, having spent nine months in remand.

His lawyer, Rafique Rashid Ali, reiterated that the drugs and weapons were planted and called on police to provide updates on the investigation into his client’s allegations.

Justice Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin ruled the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case, citing a lack of credible evidence and failure to prove the key elements of the charges.

The judge also criticised two investigating officers for failing to act on Yusoff’s claim, made during detention, that he had been framed, saying they had ample time to verify the statement but did not, which had prejudiced the defence.

Yusoff’s lawyer had first requested updates from authorities as early as November last year, following the initial report.