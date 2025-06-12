KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Wanita PKR has called for urgent action from authorities following the discovery of a Facebook group allegedly sharing photos of underage schoolchildren with sexually explicit commentary.

In a statement today, the party’s women’s wing urged the police, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to take firm and immediate action against any activity that promotes sexual crimes against minors, according to a report published today in Free Malaysia Today.

“Wanita PKR also calls on parents and all of society to be constantly alert and responsible for the safety of children from sexual violence,” it said.

“(This includes) monitoring social media for groups with elements of obscenity, grooming and sexual harassment, and for comments that insult the modesty of children,” it said in a statement today.

The group, named “Group Budak2 Sekolah Rendah”, which is now inaccessible, reportedly had over 12,000 members and contained photos of minors in school uniforms, traditional outfits, sportswear, and casual attire, many accompanied by inappropriate captions.

The matter came to public attention after rapper Ariz Ramli, known as Caprice, received an Instagram tip-off and reported the group to the MCMC and police.

Social media influencer Wee Yun Nee, or Mekyun, also spoke out after discovering childhood photos of herself on the page.

The sharing of children’s images without consent for exploitative purposes violates the Child Act 2001 and Section 211 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which deals with offensive online content.