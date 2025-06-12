KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — A woman and her son were found dead in what is believed to be a murder at a house in Taman Rambai Mutiara, Bukit Rambai, early this morning.

It is understood that another family member survived the incident but sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, Kosmo! Online reported today.

The woman, believed to be a schoolteacher and a single mother, was one of the two victims found at the scene.

A check at the location revealed that a forensic team was still conducting investigations, and the bodies had yet to be removed by police at the time of reporting.